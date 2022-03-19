Turkey has ratified five international agreements with four countries in the areas of environment, agriculture and meteorology, according to the Official Gazette.

Agreements with the Maldives, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were published in the Official Gazette on Saturday.

These include a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Turkey and the Maldives on environmental cooperation, which had been signed in the capital Male on Jan. 30.

Turkey separately signed an MoU on agriculture with the Maldives and Nicaragua. The understanding aims to develop cooperation between agricultural institutions and organizations, and agricultural technology.

Ankara also ratified an agreement on cultural cooperation with Al Salvador. Both sides expressed a desire to strengthen existing cultural relations and further promote reciprocal cooperation based on equality and mutual respect.

A cooperation agreement with the UAE on meteorology was also ratified.