Turkey is closely following developments in Iraq’s Sinjar district, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Wednesday, stressing that Ankara is ready to provide assistance in clearing terrorists from the region.

“Turkey is ready to provide support for eliminating terrorists in Iraq’s Sinjar region if necessary,” Akar said following his official visit to Iraq.

The defense minister noted that cooperation between Ankara and Baghdad, as well as Ankara and Irbil, will lead to important developments in terms of the fight against terrorism.

“We can say that we are determined to end terrorism as a result of our cooperation with both the regional administration and Baghdad,” he said, noting that the terrorists no longer have anywhere to hide.

Iraqi security forces started to implement a deployment plan on Dec. 1 in the center of the Sinjar district of Iraq’s Nineveh province to enhance stability and security in the area and enable displaced locals to return home.

The Sinjar deal, inked under the auspices of the United Nations on the status of the region, seeks to clear the region of PKK terrorists.

The PKK terrorist group managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar in 2014 under the pretext of protecting the Yazidi community from Daesh terrorists.

Turkey’s top defense official Akar, along with the country’s Chief of Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad Monday as part of an official visit to discuss joint cooperation between Turkey and Iraq, with a specific focus on combatting terrorism.

The Turkish delegation led by Akar met with senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad including President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanmi.

Turkey has long stressed that it will not tolerate threats posed to its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps are not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats, particularly in Sinjar.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey. The KRG in northern Iraq had previously called the PKK’s presence in Sinjar unacceptable and urged the militants to leave the area.