Turkey regrets that the U.N. secretary-general's call for a universal cease-fire has failed to produce results, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said late Tuesday at the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations.

"Comprehensive reforms, including restructuring the U.N. Security Council (UNSC), must be rapidly applied," he added, reiterating his motto that "the world is bigger than five," which is a reference to the five permanent members of the body.

"It took weeks before the U.N. Security Council even brought COVID-19 to its agenda. The pandemic has left countries on their own and proved once again that the world is bigger than five," he said.

Erdoğan also underlined the importance of a global effort to produce a successful vaccine against the coronavirus.

"Any future COVID-19 vaccine should be open to use by all humanity, not made into a competition," he said.

The president also touched on his country's efforts to help people affected by the civil war in Syria.

"Turkey is hosting 4 million Syrian refugees and meets the needs of just as many in border regions under Turkish control," he said.

"We meet almost 8 million Syrians’ needs," Erdoğan added.

He also brought up the conflict between Israel and Palestine and called for the reinstatement of 1967 borders, which would allow for an independent and contiguous Palestine.

"The Palestine question can only be solved with an independent, sovereign Palestine with geographical continuity and east Jerusalem as its capital," he said.

"Countries that voice their intention to open an embassy in Jerusalem only serve to further complicate the (Palestine-Israel) conflict," Erdoğan added.

The president also underlined Turkey's efforts to help the legitimate government of Libya, the Government of National Accord (GNA), in the face of attacks by the forces of putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

"Turkey has been the only country that gave a concrete response and support in the calls for help from the legitimate Libyan government," he said.

During his comments, Erdoğan addressed the recent tensions in the Mediterranean Sea.

"Turkey will not tolerate any imposition, harassment or attack in the Eastern Mediterranean. We want to solve the issues in the region through dialogue (with Greece) on an equitable basis and according to international laws," he said.

"We propose to hold a regional conference, taking the rights of regional actors including Turkish Cypriots into consideration," Erdoğan added in regard to Cyprus, which has been divided since Ankara intervened as a guarantor power in 1974 and stopped years of persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by ultra-nationalist Greek Cypriots.

"Muslims are most exposed to xenophobia fueled by prejudice and ignorance. Those who are responsible for this are politicians who turn to populist rhetoric for the sake of votes and marginal groups who legitimize hate speech by abusing freedom of expression," the president concluded.