Romania's envoy in Ankara has assured that Turkey and Romania will continue to organize basic supplies and medical equipment to be transported to Ukraine as "this is a security situation that has only begun to unfold."

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ambassador Stefan Tinca cited the Romanian government's decision to host up to half a million refugees from Ukraine and noted that almost 90,000 Ukrainian nationals, out of which around half only transited Romania, have entered the country since the start of the war.

"We have received several thousands of asylum requests, which are being addressed according to the Romanian asylum legislation," the ambassador added.

"Romania is providing these unfortunate people with shelter, basic comfort and, most important, Romanians are providing them with lots of affection and human warmth," he said.

On Turkey and Romania's cooperation on evacuations, citing data provided by the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest, Tinca said that between 8,000 and 10,000 Turkish citizens have entered Romania from Ukraine since the start of the conflict.

"Romanian consular and border authorities are providing all the needed support to the Turkish diplomatic missions in Romania to manage this process smoothly and efficiently and prevent loss of innocent lives," he said.

Hailing the history of cooperation between the two countries, Tinca said: "Romania and Turkey have already a history of cooperation on such humanitarian matters, as it was the case several years ago when my country has repatriated a large number of fellow Romanians from Syria through Turkey, with good cooperation from the Turkish authorities."

On the current crisis, Ambassador Tinca said the two countries "have taken immediate steps to cooperate in terms of the humanitarian situation in Ukraine."

The first important measure Romania implemented was to exempt foreign nationals arriving from Ukraine from visa and coronavirus-related requirements, he said, explaining that it eased the passage of foreign nationals via Romanian land border checkpoints and allowed thousands of people to return to their home countries by using Romania's international airports, railway and transport infrastructure.

"Second, Romania is ready to act as a distribution hub for the humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, given its position as a neighboring state with the longest border with Ukraine," he stated.

Commenting on the situation in Ukraine, the envoy said he was "horrified by the tragic loss of life and devastating human suffering caused by this unprovoked and illegal war."

Tinca also warned of the conflict's ripple effects, stating: "The grave situation in Ukraine has a major impact in the region and on the entire Euro-Atlantic security and will have long term consequences."

On behalf of his country, Tinca "strongly" condemned "the unprovoked aggression by Russia against Ukraine, which is a blatant violation of international law and of the basic principles that underpin the rules-based international order."

"We will continue to support the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders," he added.

Regarding the role of international and regional platforms in de-escalation, Tinca said: "The reaction of the international democratic community in condemning and sanctioning the behavior of Russia has been firm and united."

He hailed the position of the European Union, NATO and other United Nations members for having "reacted in the only possible way faced with this aggression."

"Democracies around the world have warned Russia that aggression will come with huge costs," the Romanian envoy said, adding that "these costs are tangible and painful."

The diplomat stressed that "Euro-Atlantic solidarity" has led NATO allies to take measures to enhance security on the Eastern flank, "including by increasing the military presence of allies in countries like my own (Romania)."

"NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect allies," he added.

On the role of regional platforms, Tinca stated that "unfortunately, even regional cooperation enthusiasts have to admit that they are frozen. They can simply no longer function under these circumstances."