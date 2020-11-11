Russia will cooperate with Turkey on Nagorno-Karabakh through the observation center in Azerbaijan, Kremlin Spokesperson Dimitriy Peskov said Wednesday, after a series of talks between the two countries’ officials.

Peskov noted that they will soon set up the center in Azerbaijan and that a joint deployment of Turkish and Russian troops in the Nagorno-Karabakh area was not discussed.

On Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Turkish forces would be in Azerbaijan alongside Russian forces for observation and supervision, in areas determined by the Azerbaijani government.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a historic peace deal to end the decadeslong conflict in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, in a move seen as a victory for Baku and a defeat for Yerevan, as celebrations and protests followed the announcement of the deal in the respective countries.