Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday and called on key players to ensure security there, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect women's rights within the framework of Islamic law, as they held their first official news briefing since their lightning seizure of Kabul.
Lavrov and Çavuşoğlu discussed Afghanistan in detail, the foreign ministry said, and expressed a mutual interest in stabilizing the situation.
