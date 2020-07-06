Turkey's state-run aid agency on Monday delivered medical equipment to a major port city in Bangladesh in order to aid in the global fight against the spread of the coronavirus, official sources said.

A total of 10,180 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in the city of Chottogram, including 195 deaths, according to data from the city's Civil Surgeon Office.

"We've received 1,000 N95 masks, 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment suits, two ventilators and 5,000 surgical masks for the two main medical service centers of the city," local surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The equipment will be used at the Chottogram General Hospital and Chottogram Medical College Hospital.

Applauding the supplies donated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Rabbi added that the aid would contribute to stemming the ongoing spread of the pandemic.

TIKA's country coordinator Ismail Gündoğdu told AA that Bangladesh was a friendly country and said: "TIKA has been working for a long time for the welfare of the Bangladeshi people and we will continue in their service."

"Since 2014, TIKA has completed many projects for the people of Bangladesh, and we hope that these latest medical supplies will help boost the country's capability to continue in its fight against the pandemic," he said.

In the first week of June, the agency also distributed the same amount of medical equipment in the capital, Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the South Asian country, home to more than 164 million people, has recorded 44 new deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall toll to 2,096, according to a Health Ministry report published Monday evening.

Total infections also stand at 165,618, with 3,201 new cases, the report added.