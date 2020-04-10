A Turkish aircraft carrying medical aid for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.K. left from the capital province of Ankara on Friday.

Including face masks and protective overalls, the aid packages were sent from Etimesgut Military Airport with a special note quoting 13th-century Persian poet Rumi, which translates in English as: “Where there is ruin, there is hope for a treasure."

It is reported that another medical delivery is expected to be made to the U.K. on Saturday as well.

Previously, Turkey provided medical aid to countries such as Italy, Spain, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo.

The U.K.'s coronavirus death toll rose by 881 to 7,978 people as of 4 p.m. GMT on April 8, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Thursday, noting that the virus has not peaked yet, and it was too early to lift the lockdown.

As of 8 a.m. GMT on April 9, a total of 243,421 had been tested, of which 65,077 were positive, Raab said, speaking at the government's daily news conference.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on the other hand, left intensive care and was in good spirits, a statement from Downing Street said Thursday.

The statement added that Johnson would be under close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. He was moved to a general ward at St. Thomas Hospital, where he was staying.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital last Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The 55-year-old leader was in quarantine in his Downing Street residence since being diagnosed on March 26 – the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus. He continued to preside over daily meetings on the outbreak until Sunday and released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation.