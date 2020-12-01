Turkey on Monday sent medical aid material to Palestine to help its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid was received in the Beitunia district of Palestine's Ramallah province by the country’s Health Ministry with a ceremony in one of the ministry’s storehouses.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, Health Minister Mey Keyle, Ahmet Refik Çetinkaya, coordinator of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Palestine, and Turkey’s Consul General Ahmet Rıza Demirer also participated in the ceremony.

“Today, we received significant aid from the Turkish government. Among these are 20 ventilators as well as the material used in intensive care units and emergency services,” Keyle told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Saying that this aid material was an indicator of the solidarity Turkey shows toward Palestine, Keyle thanked the Turkish government and people.

Demirer reiterated that this was the second aid shipment sent to Palestine and would not be the last. Underlining friendly relations between the two countries, Demirer voiced Turkey’s continued support until an independent Palestinian state is established.

Turkey previously sent aid to Palestine in May.

Turkey has sent medical aid to roughly 140 countries to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Building on its 10-year reputation for providing international humanitarian aid, Turkey has become a leader in this fresh statecraft by sending medical aid packages around the globe every other day during the pandemic.