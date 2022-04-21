Turkey has sent two more trucks of humanitarian assistance supplies to Crimean Tatars in Ukraine, authorities said Thursday.

According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the trucks were sent to Lviv, a city near the border with Poland in western Ukraine.

Under the coordination of AFAD, Turkey has sent 82 trucks of humanitarian aid and a mobile food truck for the people of Ukraine, it said.

On March 20, the mobile food truck served hot meals in Lviv. Between March 12 and 18, it served hot meals at the Siret border crossing, northeast of Romania,

Five AFAD personnel are continuing humanitarian work in Siret and Lviv.

To date, some 230,000 packages of humanitarian aid have been distributed at the Siret border crossing.

At least 2,224 civilians have been killed and 2,897 injured in Ukraine in the war that started on Feb. 24, according to United Nations estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the U.N. refugee agency.