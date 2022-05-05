Having one of the largest diplomatic networks worldwide, the Turkish Foreign Ministry is about to increase the number of its foreign diplomatic mission offices to 255.

Turkey, which has emerged as a leading actor in world affairs with its entrepreneurial and humane foreign policy understanding, does not leave its citizens alone anywhere in the world. Turkey, which has the fifth largest diplomatic network, will have 255 foreign missions together with the ones to be opened in El Salvador and Guinea.

While Turkish diplomatic missions are appreciated for their selfless work in times of crisis, especially during the pandemic period and the Russia-Ukraine war, they give priority to trade, tourism and health diplomacy and support the development of all sectors.

Following the African initiative, which was initiated with the guidance of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the number of embassies on the continent increased from 12 in 2002 to 43. As part of the Asia Anew Initiative, the number of Turkish embassies in the Asian continent reached 30.

Turkey strives for a more inclusive, transparent and accountable multilateral system to build an entrepreneurial, fairer world. In this context, Turkish diplomatic missions undertake important tasks to ensure stability in the world.

Thanks to its diplomatic network and prestige, Turkey is the first to reach out to the citizens of friendly and brotherly countries, especially Turkish citizens, in times of crisis such as natural disasters and wars abroad. A foreign policy approach based on Turkish humanitarian and conscientious values ​​is followed in global and regional problems. While more than 95,000 citizens were evacuated to Turkey due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 15,000 Turkish citizens who wanted to return from Ukraine due to the war reached the country safely.

Efforts continue on the expansion of the Turkish diplomatic network, which has made a name for itself with its deep-rooted tradition of foreign affairs and the initiative it has taken in current affairs. It is also being evaluated where new diplomatic missions can be opened, especially in Latin America, Africa and Asia. With the expansion of the diplomatic representation network, it is planned to develop economic, commercial and cultural relations on a global scale.

Commenting on Turkey's foreign policy mission, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu recently said that Turkey has been working for the establishment of peace and justice in the world through its humanitarian and entrepreneurial foreign policy at a time when global uncertainties are rising rapidly.

Underlining that the rapid transformation process after the Ukraine-Russia War increased uncertainties, Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that we are facing new and multidimensional challenges in many fields from international security to economy, global health and digital technologies.

“All countries in the world need to strive for an inclusive, just and effective international system that can respond to global threats. Based on the message of our president, 'The world is bigger than five,' we strongly voice this argument on every platform."

Noting that Turkey is the fifth country with the most representations in the world, Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the number of Turkish foreign representations is 253 at the moment.

“In 2023, we will experience the happiness of commemorating the 500th anniversary of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, as well as the 100th anniversary of our republic. Hopefully, our organization will continue to expand. We will continue to protect the interests of our nation all over the world," he said.