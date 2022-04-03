Turkey and Slovakia will hold political consultations in Bratislava on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday.
In a statement, the ministry said Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı and Slovakian State Secretary, Ministers of Foreign and European Affairs Martin Klus and Ingrid Brockova will hold the meeting in the capital.
The officials are expected to discuss bilateral relations, Turkey’s EU accession process and regional developments.
Turkey and Slovakia enjoy strong relations. Ankara was one of the first countries to recognize the Slovak Republic's independence, after the dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1993. The two countries collaborate closely as NATO member states.
