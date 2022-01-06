After the events that led to the resignation of Kazakhstan's government, attempts are being made to evacuate Turkish citizens living in the Central Asian country.

While the Turkish Embassy in Nur-Sultan has published phone numbers for the citizens in the region, evacuation plans are being chalked out for the stranded people.

It was stated that Turkish Airlines (THY) Chief Executive Officer Ilker Aycı, his wife Tuğçe Saatman, THY employees and their relatives are among those stranded in Kazakhstan.

It is expected that both cargo planes and passenger planes will be sent from neighboring countries to rescue the stranded.

Long seen as one the most stable of the ex-Soviet republics of Central Asia, energy-rich Kazakhstan is facing its biggest crisis in decades after days of protests over rising fuel prices escalated into widespread unrest.