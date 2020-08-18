Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated Turkey’s determination to ensure the territorial integrity of Libya, as he said the country will continue to support humanitarian and development projects there, as he returned from a trip to Tripoli on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters about his visit to Tripoli, Akar said his meeting with Libyan officials and his Qatari counterpart Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiya was productive and he expected the discussions to produce fruitful results for the Libyan people.

“Upon the instructions of our President, we will continue to stand with our Libyan siblings, whom we share a 500-year-old history with, and will strive to ensure the security and prosperity of the Libyan people,” Akar told reporters.

The defense minister noted that Turkey has been sharing its military resources and providing training to the Libyan Army as part of the cooperation agreement signed last year.

“We’ve also been carrying out our humanitarian activities and provide all types of support for hospital work,” Akar said, adding that Turkish security forces are also involved in de-mining operations in areas where the forces of putschist General Khalifa Haftar laid mines.

He highlighted that Turkey is on the side of the U.N.-supported government in Libya and supports the territorial integrity and political unity of the country.

“Everybody sees what the other side has been doing,” he said, referring to the attacks of Khaftar’s militias and mass graves found in the city of Tarhouna.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The government was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to warlord Haftar.

The U.N. recognizes the Government of National Accord (GNA) as the country's legitimate authority, as Tripoli has battled Haftar's militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has taken more than 1,000 lives.

Turkey continues to support the internationally recognized government, but Haftar has been backed by Russia, France, Egypt and the UAE.

Meanwhile, Akar also touched upon recent tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying that Turkey’s actions in the region are in line with international law, as it tries to protect the interests of itself and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

“Our work is open and transparent and respects the rights of our neighbors as we reiterate that we are in favor of good neighborly relations,” Akar said.

He also criticized the recent agreement signed between Greece and Egypt, saying that it is against the interests of the people of both countries.

“We invite everybody to use common sense and expect all to realize that fait accompli and distortion of incidents will not get them anywhere,” Akar said, adding that Turkey will continue to carry out activities in the area.

Since the discovery of significant gas reserves in the region a decade ago, countries have been engaged in renewed disputes over maritime borders while international law also presents few remedies. The deepening rift between Turkey and Greece has surfaced with Turkey’s decision to enhance energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the deal Ankara made with Libya’s official government.

Egypt and Greece had been in talks for a while after Turkey and Libya on Nov. 27, 2019, signed two separate pacts, one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The agreement between Turkey and Libya determined the sovereignty area based on international law as 186,000 square kilometers. Thus, the possibility of making an EEZ agreement between Greece and Egypt, and Greece and Greek Cyprus, was eliminated.

The maritime pact asserted Turkey’s rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also had rights to the resources in the area. The pact took effect on Dec. 8.