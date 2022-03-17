President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy late Wednesday as the Russian invasion continues.

Erdoğan pointed out that "war does not benefit anyone," and Turkey will continue efforts to establish a dialogue between both sides while stressing the importance of humanitarian corridors.

The president also told Zelenskyy that Turkey continues to exert diplomatic effort to restore peace between Russia and Ukraine and aims to achieve a permanent cease-fire as soon as possible.

"Pointing out that Turkey continued to its delivery of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainians both in Ukraine and in neighboring countries, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of the effective functioning of humanitarian corridors," a statement by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications read.

"Held talks with a friend of Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," Zelenskyy also said on Twitter.

"Reported on the progress of the Ukrainian people's struggle against the ongoing aggression. Thankful for the important support. Ways to intensify peaceful dialogue were also discussed. #StopRussia," he also tweeted.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 726 civilians have been killed and 1,174 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the brutal invasion.

More than 3 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to the United Nations.