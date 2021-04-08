The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Italian ambassador in light of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's comments about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu strongly condemned the “unacceptable statements.”

Ambassador Massimo Gaiani, who has been serving as the Italian ambassador in Turkey since January 2019, was summoned over Draghi's remarks, in which he called President Erdoğan a "dictator."

In a message on Twitter, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey strongly condemns Italy's appointed Prime Minister Draghi's "unacceptable, populist and ugly" remarks about President Erdoğan.

He added that Turkey "returns" the remarks made.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that the Italian envoy was immediately summoned over the “unacceptable” remarks about Erdoğan. Deputy FM Faruk Kaymakcı told the ambassador that Turkey condemns the appointed Italian prime minister’s remarks about Erdoğan, who has become president receiving the highest amount of people’s support in Europe, the statement said, adding that Turkey expects Italy to withdraw the remarks, which contradict Turkey-Italy friendship and alliance.

The deputy foreign minister also told the ambassador that the statements about the seating arrangements regarding Wednesday’s meeting with no knowledge about the protocol are “unacceptable.” Furthermore, Kaymakcı added that Turkey would not take sides in meaningless disputes of the EU and finds the efforts to sabotage the positive developments between Turkey and the bloc “useless.”

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın also criticized Draghi’s remarks, calling them “baseless.”

“We condemn this statement and expect him to revise it in any case,” Kalın said.

Draghi's remarks came after images that appear to show European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen without a seat drew intense criticism and accusations on social media. However, Çavuşoğlu noted that the seating arrangement was previously discussed with the bloc and was made according to their suggestions.

The EU Council head of protocol noted that the incident could have been prompted by the order of protocol established by the EU treaty.

“In general, the protocol for third countries makes a clear distinction between the status of head of state, held by the president of the European Council, and the status of prime minister, held by the president of the Commission," he said.