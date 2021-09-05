President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey wants to see a stable, prosperous, and secure Mali.
In a phone call with the West African country's interim President Assimi Golta, Erdoğan said Turkey always supports the brotherly people of Mali, according to a statement by the presidency.
Erdoğan underlined the importance of restoring the constitutional order in the country as soon as possible, the statement noted.
Also expressing Turkey's willingness to strengthen bilateral ties and deepen cooperation in various fields, including defense, Erdoğan said Turkey is ready to share its expertise with Mali in combating terrorism.
