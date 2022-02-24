Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which broke the Minsk agreement and violated international law, is unacceptable, it was underlined on Thursday after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan convened a security summit on the Russian military intervention.

Chaired by Erdoğan, the summit held at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara lasted almost two hours. It was emphasized that Turkey will continue its support for Ukraine’s political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate.

Officials also discussed initiatives that could be launched with Russia and on international platforms to stop the attack that poses a threat to the region and world.

Attending the summit were Vice President Fuat Oktay, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was not able to attend due to his trip to Kazakhstan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin early Thursday announced a military intervention in Ukraine just days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine. The recognition drew international condemnation and announcements of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

There were reports of explosions in several Ukrainian provinces, including the capital Kyiv, and several military vehicles reportedly crossed the border from Belarus into Ukraine.

In recent months Putin had amassed over 100,000 Russian troops around Ukraine, but repeatedly denied any intention of invading.