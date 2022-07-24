Turkey is determined to continue to push for a diplomatic solution in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the war wages on, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event in the central Kayseri province, Erdoğan said the agreement on Ukrainian grain exports signed in Istanbul was an important success.

“We are determined to continue our diplomatic efforts until peace is established between Russia and Ukraine. We hope to receive the good news of meetings and talks with all levels including leaders soon,” Erdoğan said further.

Turkey wants to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, the country's first lady said, calling for peace and joint efforts to prevent future conflicts around the world.

Ankara continues to "employ all diplomatic instruments at the highest level and strive to end this war," Emine Erdoğan said in a video message to the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen held in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday.

The event-Ukraine and the World: The Future We (Re)build Together-was hosted by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska.

"I believe rebuilding what the war has destroyed and joining hands as the whole world will be the strongest shield against future wars," said Erdoğan.

Turkey is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. With its unique position of friendly relations with Russia and Ukraine, Turkey has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

In a breakthrough, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for peace talks in Istanbul on March 29 as the war entered its second month, with casualties piling up on both sides.

Turkey also hosted the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Antalya in March and a recent meeting in Istanbul to discuss the export of Ukrainian grain. Ankara also hopes to bring together Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.