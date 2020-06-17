Turkey will send medical aid to Niger and Chad to help with those countries' battle against the pandemic under agreements signed with these countries, according to a ruling published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

"The agreement between the government of the Republic of Turkey and the government of the Republic of Niger on donation in the field of health" was signed on May 21 in Ankara, read the gazette.

As part of the deal, Turkey will donate a number of medical supplies including "50,000 surgical masks, 50,000 overalls, 30,000 N95 masks and 2,000 protective glasses."

"This donation is granted by the government of the Republic of Turkey to the government of the Republic of Niger as a gesture of friendship and goodwill," the agreement said.

As the fight against the pandemic continues, Turkey has come to the forefront as a humanitarian leader, while still maintaining its domestic success against the virus. Some two-thirds of the world have requested medical supplies from Turkey to fight the coronavirus, and nearly half of these requests have been met.

Turkey's aid packages mostly include medical masks, protective overalls and gloves, as well as disinfectants. All equipment is produced at military-owned factories and at sewing workshops that produce uniforms and other clothing for the army.

Another agreement between "the government of the Republic of Turkey and the government of the Republic of Chad on donation in the field of health" was signed on May 6 in Ankara.

According to the deal, Turkey will donate "1,000 COVID-19 RT-q PCR diagnostic test kits, 5,000 oxygen anesthesia mask, 50,000 pieces of protective coveralls, 30,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 protective glasses, 50,000 overshoes, 50,000 pieces of gloves."

Turkey will also provide Chad with two ambulances and 10 inflatable field emergency units, each for 20 patients.

Two countries also signed another agreement on May 21 under which Turkey will donate 25 units of ventilators to Chad.

The medical supplies from Turkey would be "granted to the government of the Republic of Chad as a gesture of friendship and goodwill."

The aid will be used toward primary health services in Chad.

So far, Turkey has helped almost 130 countries with humanitarian aid during the outbreak, including the U.S., U.K., Italy and Spain, making it the world's third-largest provider of aid during the pandemic.