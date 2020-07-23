Turkey will send medical aid to Serbia, Algeria and Paraguay to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic under bilateral agreements Ankara signed with these countries, according to notices published in the country's Official Gazette on Thursday.

Serbia will receive the longest list of medical supplies through its respective treaty with Turkey, signed on July 2. The supplies are to be used in the state hospital in the southwestern city of Novi Pazar.

As part of the deal, Turkey will donate medical equipment including three high-flow ventilation devices, five patient monitors, 30 central oxygen flowmeters, five 12-channel EKG devices, 20 infusion pumps, two defibrillators, two PCR devices, five ventilators, a surgical intervention kit, a mobile X-ray device, 10,000 diagnostic kits, 30,000 N95 masks, 2,675 N149 masks, 5,000 pairs of protective overalls, 230,000 surgical masks, 10,000 liters (2,200 gallons) of disinfectant, 10 UV devices and 2,000 visors.

Drugs to alleviate coronavirus symptoms will also be included, with 10,000 boxes of hydroxychloroquine and 10,000 boxes of Tamiflu.

Another 40,000 powder-free vinyl gloves and 10,000 protective goggles are to be donated to Serbia as part of the agreement as a "gesture of friendship and goodwill."

Separately, Turkey's agreement with Paraguay, signed on May 6 in the Turkish capital Ankara, includes 50,000 pairs of protective overalls, 30,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 2,000 protective goggles, 50,000 pairs of overshoes and 50,000 pairs of gloves.

The aid will be used toward primary health services in Paraguay.

Turkey agreed with Algeria on June 30 to donate 25 ventilators, 50,000 surgical masks, 25,000 pairs of protective overalls, 50,000 N95 masks, 30,000 PCR diagnostic kits and two PCR devices.

Turkey has sent medical aid to roughly 140 countries to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Since first appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The U.S., Brazil, India and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 623,000 worldwide, with an excess of 15.2 million confirmed cases, according to figures compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

The number of recoveries across the globe has surpassed 8.6 million.