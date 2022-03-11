It is good that Turkey took the initiative to bring peace to this region, Armin Laschet, a member of Germany's Bundestag, said Friday.

In response to a question posed by Daily Sabah, former leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Laschet described the Antalya Diplomacy Forum as a "very important place" since the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers came and negotiated. While acknowledging that it was not successful, Laschet highlighted the significance of the officials speaking for the first time, adding, "I think it is good that Turkey took the initiative to bring peace to this region.”

Through Turkey’s intense diplomatic efforts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met for the first time since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine. After talks with Lavrov in Antalya on Thursday, Kuleba said there had been "no progress," even on a 24-hour cease-fire, although the Russian foreign minister said Moscow would remain open to dialogue.

Laschet said that while it was good that the two sides met, Lavrov's claim that Russia was not attacking Ukraine came as a surprise given the pictures emerging daily showing "just the opposite."

"I think we need more such meetings, Antalya was the start, and this was a good Turkish initiative,” Laschet added.

Laschet said he believed the sanctions against Russia would continue and be increased “but only in economical and financial measures.”

“I think it is good that NATO is not part of the conflict because this could easily be a conflict for the whole world," he said, warning that implementing a no-fly zone would be too dangerous "because then it is a conflict between Russia and NATO.”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly urged Washington and NATO to send aircraft or establish a "no-fly zone" over the war-torn Western ally to defend against Russian airstrikes. The West, however, has rejected the idea, citing an unnecessary risk of escalation.

Russian forces were encircling at least four major cities in Ukraine on Thursday, with armored vehicles rolling up to the capital Kyiv's northeastern edge, where suburbs including Irpin and Bucha have endured days of heavy bombardment.

On Germany's efforts amid the conflict, Laschet said: “I hope that we get a cease-fire. Yesterday the former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder was in Moscow, he is still there, he was before in Istanbul. I think every contact we have to the Russians is helpful.”

Schröder is on the board of Russian oil giant Rosneft and is chairperson of the shareholders' committee of the company in charge of building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is being sanctioned by the United States. Nord Stream 2 was halted in one of the West's first responses to the war in Ukraine.

Bundestag member Armin Laschet and Daily Sabah's Dilara Aslan Özer at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Turkey, March 11, 2022. (Daily Sabah Photo)

On Nord Stream 2, Laschet said: “We stopped Nord Stream 2, but this is nothing that helps in this conflict because there is no gas in Nord Stream 2, it is just a symbol to say we want to diversify our gas production.”

“Today, we have 55% of gas from Russia. This must be diversified, we need gas from other countries in the world not only from Russia.”

Laschet touched on the refugee crisis impacting Europe due to the Russian attacks on Ukraine, warning of potential disaster.

“This will be the biggest refugee crisis we ever have seen since World War II. It is a big crisis and we need a cease-fire in the next days,” he said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that more than 2.3 million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia shocked the world by invading its pro-Western neighbor on Feb. 24. It estimates that some 1.9 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced.

Overall, at least 71 children have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war and more than 100 have been wounded, said Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament's point person on human rights.

Turkey-Germany ties

On Turkey-Germany ties, Laschet said that traditionally relations between Turkey and Germany are very good.

While acknowledging that the two sides had some differences due to different conflicts in past years, he said: "I see that Turkish policy is changing, we have a new German government and I think it is the opportunity to start again, to fight for better relations between Turkey and Germany.”

Underlining that Turkey is a member of NATO, Laschet said the country has strong relations with the region and Russia. “Things are changing and I wish Turkey will play a peaceful role, then the relations to Germany will be better than the last years.”