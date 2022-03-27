Russia’s war on Ukraine, which has caused sweeping sanctions on the country as well as its increasing isolation from the international community, cannot be resolved in a peaceful manner without talks and contact with Moscow, Ankara underlined.

“The war on Ukraine is unfair and is a provoked war. But if everybody burns bridges with Russia, who will talk to them about peace?” said Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın, speaking at the Doha international forum on Sunday.

"Ukrainians need to be supported by every means possible so they can defend themselves ... but the Russian case must be heard, one way or the other," so that its grievances could be understood if not justified, Kalın added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the West to give his country tanks, planes and missiles to fend off Russian forces. The West has responded to Russia's invasion by slapping sweeping economic sanctions on Moscow.

Speaking at the same forum a day earlier, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu similarly underlined the necessity of helping the Russian and Ukrainian sides in finding a face-saving way out of the crisis while continuing to put pressure on the side initiating the aggression, noting that the infringement on Ukrainian sovereignty is unacceptable.

Çavuşoğlu highlighted that Turkey has done everything to prevent this war and reiterated that Turkey has brought together the two sides in Antalya recently.

Turkey has been one of the countries leading efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has impacted millions of civilians. Turkey says it can facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but says that a cease-fire and humanitarian corridors are needed first.

Ankara hosted the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Antalya earlier this month. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine met for talks in the Turkish resort town of Antalya, which Çavuşoğlu also attended. The talks were largely inconclusive, but Ankara considers the fact that they took place at all a success.

“It was significant to bring the two sides together even though symbolically. Expectations were not high at the meeting,” Çavuşoğlu elaborated.

“As the international community, we have to put pressure on the aggressive side, which is Russia.”

Indicating that the leaders of Ukraine and Russia have contact through several channels, Çavuşoğlu also stressed that beside discussing major issues, an immediate cease-fire is more urgent.

“There are developments risking the lives of civilians in Mariupol and other regions.”

Turkey’s top diplomat further said that Ankara is trying to create an atmosphere to reach a consensus.

He reiterated that Turkey is trying to bring together Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Balanced stance

Ukraine does not have the luxury of choosing between Europe and Russia, he explained, adding that Ukraine must balance its policy with everyone and have a greater balance in foreign policy, especially with Europe and the West.

“I believe that Ukraine has understood it will not be a NATO member. Many allies from Europe were also against the NATO membership. They were against the NATO membership of Ukraine and Georgia. Ukraine understands this well,” he said.

“You have to pursue a balancing policy with everyone in your region. We are a NATO member country but despite all challenges, we cooperate with Russia," he explained.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging all sides to exercise restraint. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.

While forging close ties with Russia on energy, defense and trade, and relying heavily on Russian tourists, Turkey has sold drones to Ukraine, which angered Moscow. Turkey also opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as Moscow's annexation of Crimea. Erdoğan has repeatedly said Turkey will not abandon its relations with Russia or Ukraine, underlining that Ankara's ability to speak to both sides is an asset.