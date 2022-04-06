The Turkish Foreign Ministry called for an independent investigation into the ruthless murder of civilians in Bucha and other cities by Russian forces in Ukraine.

"The images of the massacre, which have been published in the press from various regions including Bucha and Irpin near Kyiv, are appalling and sad for humanity," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Aside from a tweeted message by the Turkish embassy in Ukraine on Monday, it was the first official reaction from Turkey after dozens of bodies were found in mass graves or littering the streets near the Ukrainian capital over the weekend.

"The targeting of innocent civilians is never acceptable. It is our basic expectation that the matter will be subject to an independent investigation and those responsible will be identified," the embassy said, adding that Turkey will continue to work to end such shameful scenes for humanity and to ensure peace as soon as possible.

The ministry also said targeting innocent civilians is unacceptable.

"It is our main expectation that the matter will be subject to an independent investigation and that those responsible will be identified and held accountable."

Turkey will continue to work to stop "such shameful scenes in the name of humanity," it added.

NATO member Turkey, which has strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, has been meditating for an end to the conflict.

The Ukrainian army retook control of the key commuter town of Bucha outside Kyiv just a few days ago and said it had found dozens of bodies after Russian forces pulled out.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the killings "war crimes" and "genocide" and Western countries have ramped up sanctions against Russia in reaction to the deaths.

But the Kremlin has denied the accusations and claimed the images emerging from Bucha and other towns are fakes produced by Ukrainian forces, or that the deaths occurred after Russian soldiers pulled out.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.

While forging close ties with Russia on energy, defense and trade, and relying heavily on Russian tourists, Turkey has sold drones to Ukraine, which angered Moscow. Turkey also opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as Moscow's annexation of Crimea. Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, and it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly said Turkey will not abandon its relations with Russia or Ukraine, underlining that Ankara's ability to speak to both sides is an asset.