Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed regional and international developments with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in the Latvian capital Riga.
Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter that the two top diplomats discussed the situation in the Caucasus, Syria, Ukraine and Ethiopia.
Tensions have been soaring in recent weeks following a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, which worried Ukrainian and Western officials, who saw it as a possible sign of Moscow's intention to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. NATO foreign ministers warned Russia on Tuesday that any attempt to further destabilize Ukraine would be a costly mistake.
The Kremlin has insisted it has no such intention and has accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.