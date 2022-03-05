Ankara and Washington reiterated their opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and underlined a positive agenda Saturday during U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's visit.

Following her arrival in Istanbul and meeting with Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın, Sherman met with her Turkish counterpart Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sedat Önal in Ankara.

Turkey-U.S. relations were addressed during the meeting and despite ongoing differences in several issues, the parties underlined that the two nations share a wide positive agenda in economic and commercial relations, the fight against terrorism and cooperation in military/defense, a statement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

A common will to deepen the cooperation between the countries through sustainable and instutionalized dialogue was also confirmed as it was agreed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, it added.

Turkey and U.S. reaffirmed their opposition to Russia's attack against Ukraine and their call to stop the unacceptable assault, noting the importance for both countries in close coordination to manage the multidimensional effects of the crisis and support a diplomatic solution.