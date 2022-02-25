Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his American counterpart discussed the latest developments in Ukraine late Thursday, a statement said.

In a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Çavuşoğlu reiterated that Turkey rejects Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which it considers a serious violation of international law, the foreign ministry said.

He also stressed that Turkey will continue to support Ukraine's territorial integrity, political unity and sovereignty, it added.

Russia earlier on Thursday launched an invasion of Ukraine, assaulting by land, sea and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

Çavuşoğlu and Blinken also exchanged views on the ongoing processes at the U.N., NATO, the European Council and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) regarding developments in Ukraine, according to the statement.

Ned Price, the spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, on the call, highlighted that Blinken thanked Turkey for its strong and vocal support in defense of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The Secretary emphasized that Russia's destructive actions will reverberate throughout Europe and the broader world," said Price.

Moreover, Blinken said on Twitter that the U.S. and Turkey "continue our close coordination as NATO allies against Russia's unprovoked military attacks on Ukraine."