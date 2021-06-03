Turkey is a valued strategic partner and NATO ally, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated during her official visit to Turkey on Wednesday.

“Over the coming days, I look forward to productive meetings with Turkish leaders on issues of mutual importance, particularly Turkey’s work to welcome and provide refuge to more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees,” she wrote on Twitter.

Thomas-Greenfield earlier on the same day met with Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın and discussed regional developments, humanitarian assistance as well as Turkey-U.S. cooperation.

Kalın highlighted the necessity of supporting Constitutional Committee efforts to achieve a political solution in Syria and ensuring a free and fair atmosphere for elections. He also touched upon the importance of joint cooperation against terrorist groups in the region.

Regarding the issue of migration, Kalın noted that another migration wave would create greater humanitarian crises and instability in the region, especially in Idlib.

The U.S. envoy's visit came ahead of the July 10 expiration of the U.N. Security Council mandate for humanitarian aid deliveries, now reduced from four initial international crossing points to a single border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s opposition-held northwest at the insistence of Russia, the Syrian regime's closest ally.

“I will also meet with Syrian refugees, NGOs, and volunteers about the devastating humanitarian crisis in Syria, which has worsened due to COVID-19,” she added.

Thomas-Greenfield also urged the U.N. Security Council to take action to ensure aid can continue to flow to people in desperate need.

Ten years after the Syrian conflict broke out, the situation for refugees and host communities is more difficult than before. Of the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, 13 million Syrians were forced to flee their homes with over 6.7 million of them fleeing across the country’s borders, the U.N. refugee agency's statistics show.

Although there are many countries that host the persecuted, Turkey is home to the world's largest refugee population with 4 million refugees – over 3.7 million from Syria.

Turkey has made large investments in social cohesion policies to enable Syrians to integrate into Turkish society smoothly.