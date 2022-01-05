Turkey is closely watching developments in Kazakhstan, including the resignation of the government following mass protests over energy hikes, and values stability of the country, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Noting that it has full faith that the Kazakh administration will overcome the crisis, the ministry said it also hopes tensions are eased soon.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sacked the cabinet Wednesday in an effort to head off unprecedented turmoil, following an energy price hike.

More than 200 people were detained during protests that swept across Kazakhstan following a new year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which is widely used to fuel cars in the west of the country.

Tokayev took office in 2019, handpicked as a successor by Nazarbayev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In 2009, Turkey and Kazakhstan signed a “Strategic Partnership Agreement” which resulted in Turkey becoming one of the most important political and economic partners of Kazakhstan in the region.

Bilateral relations between the two countries include multifarious aspects such as trade, investment, culture, tourism, health, education and military issues are among the wide range of significant levels they developed on the basis of mutual benefit.