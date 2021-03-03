Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday stated that Turkey is ready to extend helping hand if any help is needed amid earthquake in Greece's Larissa.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 has struck central Greece. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighboring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Çavuşoğlu in the capital Ankara, Georgia’s Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani also voiced support for Athens.