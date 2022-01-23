Turkey wants to host the next Caucasus cooperation platform meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in a phone call on Saturday in which the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

According to a statement by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan told Raisi that the work continues for the meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council, which will be held in Tehran as soon as possible, as well as the agreements that can be signed.

Erdoğan also said that Turkey wants to host the next meeting of the 3+3 format for the Caucasus, which comprises the three Caucasus states of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, alongside three neighboring states – Turkey, Russia and Iran.

The next 3+3 South Caucasus Platform meeting is scheduled to be held in Turkey, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said recently.

Ankara has made frequent calls for a six-nation platform comprising of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia for permanent peace, stability and cooperation in the region, saying it would be a win-win initiative for all regional actors in the Caucasus.

Turkey believes that permanent peace is possible through mutual security-based cooperation among the states and people of the South Caucasus region.

Russia hosted the inaugural meeting of the regional platform. However, Tbilisi has refused to attend, citing Russian aggression toward the ex-Soviet nation.

Georgia will not participate in the next 3+3 Caucasus platform meeting to be held in Turkey, the country’s Ambassador to Turkey George Janjgava said.

Still, Georgia supports enhanced relations and cooperation in the region with other neighboring countries. It has taken effective steps with Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure lasting peace in the region, the country's prime minister said last month.