Turkey is welcoming the announcement of a cease-fire for the evacuation of civilians in Ukraine amid the Russian attack, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said on Monday.

"We welcome the cease-fire announced for the evacuation of citizens in Ukraine. We will continue our efforts under the leadership of our president for the cease-fire to become permanent and peace negotiations to bear a result," Kalın said on Twitter.

A day earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in which he told the Russian leader that Turkey is ready to contribute to the solution of the Ukraine problem by peaceful means as soon as possible.

Stressing that an urgent general cease-fire would not only alleviate humanitarian concerns in the region but also provide an opportunity to seek a political solution, Erdoğan reiterated his call to "pave the way for peace together."

President Erdoğan emphasized the importance of taking urgent steps to ensure a cease-fire, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging all sides to exercise restraint. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed the Bosporus and Dardanelles under a 1936 pact, allowing it to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing the Turkish Straits.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.

Ankara has said it wants to bring together Ukraine's and Russia's foreign ministers for talks at a diplomacy forum next week in southern Turkey's Antalya. Both Ukraine and Russia have voiced openness to such talks.