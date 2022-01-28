The Foreign Ministry said Turkey welcomes the cease-fire between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan after the bloodiest escalation between the countries since deadly clashes last year.

"We are pleased that the clashes on the Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border yesterday evening (Jan. 27) calmed down before further deterioration and that the ceasefire has been achieved with the common sense of the parties," the ministry said.

"We reiterate our sincere desire for a peaceful resolution of border tensions between the two brotherly and friendly countries through negotiations," it added.

The tension between the civilians of the two countries on Thursday turned into a conflict between border guards.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Friday agreed on a complete cease-fire at the border following overnight clashes.

All parties will withdraw the additional forces and vehicles sent to the border to their permanent deployment places, open the Batken-Isfana highway to traffic and conduct joint patrols on the border areas by the law enforcement officers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to prevent further conflict.