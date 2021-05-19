If we remain silent to the oppression in Palestine, Syria, Libya, Turkestan, Karabakh today, we know that these oppressors may one day be on our doorstep, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday at a ceremony to mark the May 19 Youth and Sports Day in the capital Ankara.

Regarding the Israeli attacks on Gaza and Palestinians, he said that international institutions and states preaching about democracy, human rights, law, justice, freedom, security are watching this persecution in silence.

"Those who ignore the cries of the innocent under Israel's persecution are actually preparing the ground for their own disasters," he also said.

The Israeli army has launched incessant attacks on Gaza since May 10, killing at least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children and 35 women, and injuring 1,400 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The airstrikes on Gaza were preceded by days of tension and Israeli aggression in occupied East Jerusalem, where hundreds of Palestinians were assaulted by Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.