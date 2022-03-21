Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) set up a mobile kitchen in the Ukrainian city of Lviv to distribute warm food to those in need.

AFAD started offering free food to Ukrainians on Sunday, a statement by the organization said on Twitter.

Ukrainians carry food they received from AFAD in Lviv, Ukraine, March 20, 2022. (DHA Photo)

Earlier in March, AFAD said 23 trucks carrying humanitarian assistance sent by Turkey had arrived in Ukraine, Moldova and Romania.

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) had also sent truckloads of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and set up mobile kitchens for locals.

AFAD's "mobile kitchen," which distributes warm food to Ukrainians in need in Lviv, Ukraine, March 20, 2022. (DHA Photo)

Aid agencies continue to ramp up their efforts to bring much-needed relief supplies to civilians affected by the fighting in Ukraine, and also to over 3 million refugees who have fled the country since the conflict began. Rzeszow, the largest city in southeastern Poland, roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border, has become a humanitarian aid hub for the region. By road and by air, aid supplies – including food, blankets, solar lamps, warm clothing, mattresses, jerrycans and plastic sheeting – continue to arrive in a massive warehouse run by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), next to the airport outside Rzeszow.

While Turkey has maintained its neutral stance regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the country has also reiterated its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.