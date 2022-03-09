Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, including the establishment of stability and humanitarian aid issues with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Wednesday.

In the phone call, Akar told Reznikov that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are important and that this would pave way for a permanent solution, the Defense Ministry said.

He also noted that Turkey is ready to provide assistance to Ukraine regarding the delivery of humanitarian assistance and facilitation of peace and calm in the country.

Turkey has taken an impartial stance and has been striving to find a diplomatic solution.

While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed the Bosporus and Dardanelles under a 1936 pact, allowing it to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing the Turkish Straits.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.

Ankara has said it wants to bring together Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers for talks at a diplomacy forum in southern Turkey's Antalya on Thursday.