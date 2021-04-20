Turkey's deputy foreign minister Tuesday denounced Greece's mistreatment of irregular migrants, calling it both "inhumane" and "a breach of international law."
"Once again, we condemn Greece's inhumane pushing back to our border and the persecution of desperate immigrants," Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran said on Twitter, citing the news story from Monday, "Turkey rescues 54 asylum-seekers in the Aegean Sea who were illegally pushed back by Greece."
This mistreatment by Greece is "far from humanitarian values" and violates its international responsibilities, including the 1951 Geneva Convention and the Human Rights Convention, Kıran added.
Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum-seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.
Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.