Turkish Ambassador Volkan Bozkır is the only candidate for the presidency of the United Nations General Assembly and is expected to be elected in June, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday.
"Ambassador Volkan Bozkır, the candidate for president of the 75th U.N. General Assembly, had a comprehensive interactive dialogue with U.N. members, observers and civil society. We are honored that Ambassador Bozkır, the only candidate for election in June, will assume this very important post," the ministry said in a statement.
Bozkır, a former European Union minister and chief negotiator and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, was nominated for the position in February.
He will assume this prestigious position as Turkey's first candidate, during a period when the U.N. celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2020.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.