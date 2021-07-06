Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will travel to Lithuania to attend a conference on Ukraine, the ministry said Tuesday.

Çavuşoğlu will participate in the fourth Ukraine Reform Conference (URC), which will be held on July 6-7 in the capital Vilnius, the ministry said in a statement.

This year’s event is jointly hosted by Lithuania and Ukraine. It has been held before in London (2017), Copenhagen (2018) and Toronto (2019).

The conference brings together Ukrainian and foreign government officials, representatives of the EU, NATO, the G-7, business and civil society.

“URC 2021 will provide the opportunity for Ukraine to present concrete achievements as well as policy objectives beyond 2021, which is a necessity in order to maintain the Ukrainian reforms supporters’ robust engagement,” Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter.