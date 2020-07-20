Turkey's top diplomat Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu embarked on a three-day Africa tour on Monday.

During his visit, the foreign minister is expected to pay official visits to Togo, Niger and Equatorial Guinea between July 20-22, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"The first official visits at the foreign ministerial level from Turkey to these countries will provide an opportunity to discuss ways of improving all aspects of our bilateral relations and enable an exchange of views on regional and international issues," the ministry said.

"Over the course of these visits, bilateral agreements will be signed with these countries," it added.

Turkey-Africa relations have gained substantial momentum since the declaration of Turkey as a strategic partner of the continent by the African Union in January 2008.