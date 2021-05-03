Turkey's Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop on Monday marked Poland's Constitution Day, underlining the close ties between the two countries.

Şentop sent a letter to Poland's Parliament Speaker Elzbieta Witek and Poland's Speaker of Senate Tomasz Grodzki.

"I fully believe that the excellent level of friendship, strategic partnership and alliance between our countries as well as close dialogue and cooperation on regional and international issues will develop in all areas in the future," Şentop wrote in the letter.

Şentop said that Turkey wishes to strengthen the existing friendship and cooperation between the two countries' parliaments.

He noted that they also wanted to strengthen inter-parliamentary relations "in all dimensions to develop a dialogue between our people."

Poland celebrates May 3 as Constitution Day. The country declared its first Constitution on May 3, 1791.