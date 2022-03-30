Turkey is under no illusions and is aware of the likelihood of finding an easy solution to the Russia-Ukraine war, however, the latest meeting between the two countries in Istanbul has given the world hope for a resolution to the crisis, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Tuesday.

“We have no illusions about the prospects about an easy solution but Turkey will always push for peace and stability by facilitating and mediating between Ukraine and Russia. Our region cannot afford more conflict and humanitarian crises,” Altun said on Twitter.

Noting that Ankara continues to undertake an active role in the solution of global and regional crises, Altun said Turkey always aims to provide a road map toward a sustainable global system and does everything in its power to end the war through effective diplomacy under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership.

“Our Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions have been conducting mediation between the two sides. These efforts testify to the fact that Turkey is a power that meets with both sides and brings the parties to the table,” Altun said. He also noted that the latest peace talks in Istanbul took place as a result of Erdoğan’s initiative.

Progress made at the peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Turkey may pave the way for a meeting at the leaders' level, Erdoğan said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said consensus has been reached on some issues between Russia and Ukraine following the discussions.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Tuesday her country is "thankful" to Turkey for its mediation efforts over the Russia-Ukraine war, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the talks could be called "positive."

Ankara hosted the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Antalya earlier this month. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine met for talks in the Turkish resort town of Antalya, which Çavuşoğlu also attended. The talks were largely inconclusive, but Ankara considers the fact that they took place at all a success.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging all sides to exercise restraint. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.

While forging close ties with Russia in a number of areas and relying heavily on Russian tourists, Turkey has sold drones to Ukraine, which angered Moscow. Turkey also opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as Moscow's annexation of Crimea. President Erdoğan has repeatedly said Turkey will not abandon its relations with Russia or Ukraine, underlining that Ankara's ability to speak to both sides is an asset.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has sparked international outrage with the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom, among others, imposing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.