The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has provided health care services to over 12 million people in Afghanistan in the past 17 years as part of an agreement with the country's health ministry.

TIKA has given health services to people through health institutions in northern Afghanistan, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

The Afghan-Turkish Friendship Hospital in the Maymana district of the Faryab province and Children's Hospital in the Sheberghan district of Jowzjan province played a crucial role in providing these services to over 12 million people.

From 2005 to 2019, 221 people, including 51 doctors, 57 nurses and 95 other health care workers were employed at the Afghan-Turkish Friendship Hospital, which has a capacity of 170 beds.

More than 4.5 million received treatment in the hospital until 2019 when it was transferred to governmental institutions of the country.

In 2010, TIKA also established Maymana Midwife Training School. Around 94 women have been trained as midwives, the school also includes emergency service, polyclinic, general surgery, pediatrics and a vaccination center.

An emergency service built by Turkey's TIKA in Afghanistan, Feb. 16, 2022. (AA photo)

As of 2021, the Afghan-Turkish Friendship Children's Hospital has a 110-bed capacity and 139 staff members, including 24 doctors, seven of which are specialists, 40 nurses and 75 other health personnel. Nearly 3 million patients have been treated in the hospital so far.

TIKA also carried out activities in the country to build clinics that provide basic and comprehensive health services and procure medical supplies and furniture.