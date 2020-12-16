The Turkic Council on Tuesday voiced support for Turkey against the U.S. sanctions.

Deputy secretary-general of the council, Gismat Gozalov, said: "The U.S. decision to impose unilateral sanctions on Turkey is unfair."

"We stand with Turkey and support the proposal to address this issue in an objective, realistic and politically unbiased manner via dialogue and diplomacy," he wrote on Twitter.

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Turkey, a NATO ally, over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

In April 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy an air defense system from the U.S. proved fruitless, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire the S-400.

U.S. officials have voiced opposition to their deployment, claiming they would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and poses no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Turkey has also repeatedly proposed a working group to examine the technical compatibility issue.