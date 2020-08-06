Turkey will send medical aid to Northern Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan under bilateral agreements it signed with those countries, according to the Official Gazette on Thursday.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will receive a long list of medical supplies through its respective treaty with Turkey signed on July 8.

As a "gesture of friendship and goodwill," Turkey will donate medical supplies, including five ambulances, 10 ventilators, 20,000 test kits, 20,000 viral nucleic acid isolation kits, 100,000 surgical masks, 50,000 N-95 masks, 20,000 coveralls and two PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test machines.

Separately, under Turkey's agreement with Azerbaijan signed on July 6 in the Turkish capital Ankara, 30 high-flow ventilation devices, 35,000 coveralls, 50,000 N-95 masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 protective glasses and 200,000 gloves will be sent.

Drugs will also be included, with 20,000 boxes of hydroxychloroquine, used for coronavirus treatment, and 20,000 boxes of Tamiflu.

Turkey, based on another agreement, will donate to the Kyrgyz government 20 units of ventilators, 50,000 N-95 masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 35,000 pairs of overalls, 2,000 face shields, 20,000 diagnostic kits, 20,000 viral nucleic acid isolation kits, 50 portable pieces of an oxygen concentrator and 10,000 boxes of hydroxychloroquine.

Two additional countries also signed the agreement on July 7.

Under a separate deal between Turkey and Kazakhstan signed on July 1, Turkey will donate three ventilators.

The aid will be used toward primary health services in Kazakhstan.

Turkey has sent medical aid to roughly 140 countries to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Building on its 10-year reputation for providing international humanitarian aid, Turkey has become a leader in this fresh statecraft by sending medical aid packages around the globe every other day during the pandemic.

The aid packages mostly include medical masks, protective overalls and gloves, as well as disinfectants. All of the equipment was produced at military-owned factories and at sewing workshops that produce uniforms and other clothing for the Turkish military.