The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) convened in Ankara on Thursday as part of the organization's 13th summit.

The meeting, hosted by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, began at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital.

The gathering brought together Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

Turkmenistan was represented by its ambassador to Ankara, Mekan Ishanguliyev, while OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev also attended the meeting.

Fidan welcomed the participating officials before they posed for a family photo.

The meeting continued behind closed doors.

Held as part of the 13th Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Ankara on Oct. 29-30, the meeting marks the fifth gathering of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers this year, including one formal and four informal meetings.

The ministers are expected to discuss areas of cooperation within the OTS and ongoing efforts to strengthen the organization's institutional structure.

Several administrative and financial documents concerning the organization's operations are expected to be approved at the conclusion of the meeting.

Fidan is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the gathering, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The summit will take place under the theme "Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Action," inspired by Erdoğan's vision of the "Century of the Turkic World" and the motto of Turkic intellectual Ismail Gasprinski.