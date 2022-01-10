The Organization of Turkic States flew their flags at half-staff to commemorate those killed in the recent unrest in Kazakhstan, a statement by the organization said Monday.

Noting that Jan. 10 has been declared a national day of mourning in Kazakhstan, the statement said member and observer states flew their flags at half-staff in solidarity.

“Sharing its continuing solidarity with brotherly people and Leadership of Kazakhstan, OTS conveys its condolences for those who lost their lives during the incidents and wish speedy recovery to the injured and return to normalcy in the country,” the statement said.

The flags were lowered to half staff as a sign of mourning at the Headquarters of the Organization of @Turkic_States for those who lost their lives in the terrorist events took place in #Kazakhstan. https://t.co/sCOAM4aF6M pic.twitter.com/8BwrQYMIa4 — Organization of Turkic States (@Turkic_States) January 10, 2022

Russian and Kazakh state media, citing a government social media post, reported that at least 164 people had been killed in the riots, including 103 in the largest city Almaty. However, the country's health authorities and police did not confirm that figure, and the original social media post has since been deleted.