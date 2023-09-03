Top names on foreign policy issues from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) convened in Istanbul on Saturday for an informal meeting of assistants and advisers of heads of state on foreign policy.

Delegations from the OTS member states, as well as OTS Secretariat officials attended the meeting.

The participants deliberated on the development of OTS activities, emphasizing the need for enhanced collaboration across political, economic and humanitarian domains among the member states. They also addressed issues related to the organization of the 10th Summit of the OTS to be hosted by Kazakhstan, emphasizing the importance of the documents to be signed during the summit for strengthening relations and advancing shared objectives in the Turkic World.

Discussions also revolved around expanding cooperation with international and regional organizations. Delegates explored potential opportunities for collaboration and joint initiatives to promote stability, prosperity, and peace within the region and beyond.

The meeting served as a platform for constructive dialogue and strategic planning, in the framework of the Turkic World Vision - 2040 and OTS Strategy for 2022-2026 aligning with the OTS's commitment to fostering deeper cooperation among Turkic States in an evolving global landscape.