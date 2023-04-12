Türkiye's Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Paçacı and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed bilateral relations and cooperation efforts in a meeting on Wednesday.

The talks in Islamabad focused on bilateral ties and enhancing collaboration in the fields of defense, trade, education, and regional cooperation, according to official statements.

Paçacı thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their assistance after the deadly Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

Islamabad has so far dispatched two naval ships and 30 aircraft loaded with thousands of tons of relief goods, including winterized tents, food packages, blankets, and other essential items.

Zardari thanked Ankara for its support and help during last year's devastating floods in Pakistan, said a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

He underlined that Türkiye and Pakistan have deep-rooted historic relations, and have always stood with each other during testing times.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to continue cooperation with Türkiye on regional and international issues on all forums.​​​​​​​