President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey and Pakistan are determined to enhance cooperation on a bilateral level and on international platforms, after meeting with the Pakistani leader in Ankara on Wednesday.

"We have comprehensively discussed our bilateral relations, and regional and global issues," Erdoğan said while addressing a joint news conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following the one-on-one and delegation-level talks in Ankara.

Sharif said Pakistan and Turkey have stood by each other in times of need and on issues of core interest.

Pakistan stands with Turkey in its fight against terrorism, said Pakistan's Sharif, adding: "Enemies of Turkey are enemies of Pakistan."

Sharif landed in Ankara on Tuesday on a three-day trip, which marks his first visit to Turkey since he assumed office in mid-April after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote following political turmoil. Sharif's visit coincides with the anniversary of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Ankara.

During his visit, Sharif highlighted the favorable relations between his country and Turkey, as he vowed to transform Pakistan into a self-reliant, politically stable country.

This year, Pakistan and Turkey are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, underpinned by structured institutional mechanisms. The High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) is the primary platform at the leadership level, which has been instrumental in further cementing bilateral relations. Six sessions of the HLSCC have taken place so far, with the seventh slated to take place this year.